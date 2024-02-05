Only have a minute? Listen instead

Looking at the GOP Iowa caucus on Jan. 15 did not give me the impression that those running were qualified for the position of president. It reminded me of the book Lord of the Flies and Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory of survival of the fittest.

This is phase one of a long process nationwide.

The winner did not get 100% of the vote, meaning it is not guaranteed that he will get 100% of Republicans’ votes in the general election. There are never Trump Republicans who will abstain from voting or vote Democrat to keep the Republican vote low.

The propaganda machine on both sides is set on high speed as Election Day gets closer. Disinformation and misinformation will be so entangled that it will be almost impossible to decide between the two. Manipulation and confusion will control the vote like so many times before, except today high tech makes it so much easier to produce and confuse.

I only hope the voter makes an educated choice over a manipulated choice this November; because this nation is counting on the American voter to guide this nation in the right direction and move forward. This quagmire we find ourselves in today can sink this nation if we just sit idle on our hands and do nothing.

Like never before, everyone needs to get out and vote so we can be heard nationwide. We need to be together and work on making America the great country that it is.

America is the example; that’s why people from all nations migrate here. We can work together better than apart.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

Contributions appreciated

Generosity throughout Brownsville​​​​​ contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected 10 million shoebox gifts in 2023. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2023, the ministry is now sending more than 11.3 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and personal care items — Brownsville-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift one of these children has ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Across Texas, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming year-round volunteers. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurs.org/occ or by calling 817-595-2230.

Although local drop‑off locations for shoebox gifts are closed until Nov. 18-25, 2024, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Luke Switzer

Samaritan’s Purse

Boone, N.C.

Elon Musk draws fire

Good neighbor policies? SpaceX again wants to expand its operations here and the latest acquisition surprised many of the locals, including the Cameron County commissioners. Do they now realize they have a tiger by its tail?

On Jan. 24, Texas Parks and Wildlife held a hearing on a proposed land swap by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which wants 43 acres of Boca Chica State Park to “expand its operational footprint around its launch facilities” in exchange for giving TPWD 477 acres SpaceX owns near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. TPWD has recommended approving the swap internally, but due to public notice procedural problems the vote was delayed. During the short time available for comments, though, the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter stated there were more than 1,000 comments in opposition to the proposal and about 265 in support.

Would this land swap get rid of that pesky open beaches lawsuit appeal now in process?

What about the water deluge system permit for which SpaceX has not yet applied, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has not issued, as it is still under “evaluation” even though the actions are ongoing? Is this Catch-22?

Let’s face it. Musk has no place else to go to use his venture capital approach to rocket testing/launching as Boca Chica Beach has the location, location, location. Recall a recent letter to the editor here by Barry Benton in Brownsville describing the damage caused to his law office by the vibration of Elon Musk’s Starship latest launch; his property damage cost is his sole responsibility.

With a greater operational footprint, is there any doubt from current and past actions that Musk will exploit our area for his experimental testing program to remake it into his own “company town” — with the apparent help of our Texas government?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

Old ideas, new terms

Words used to have meaning, now we redefine them to make everything nice. I blame the auto industry for this. Used cars had a certain meaning understood by all and somehow those same old rusty piles morphed into preowned. Suddenly, everything is better.

Not to be outdone, our government has now given us a whole new range of aphorisms. UFOs have become unidentified anomalous phenomena. Illegal aliens, people who illicitly enter our country, are now generously called undocumented or asylum seeking. Homeless people have been retitled as unhoused, while yesterday’s winners and losers are now simply participants in children’s games. Lately sexual mores have received a language boost; homosexuals have become gay, people who used to be straight have now become cisgendered and prostitutes have become workers in the sex industry.

I wish they would stop. I never learned any of this stuff in kindergarten, which up until now I thought would take me through my old age. Perhaps they can do something to make me feel better. I would appreciate having my personal senility crisis upgraded from tottering old fool to previously young.

Darrell Roberts

Palmview

