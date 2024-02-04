San Juan man arrested for intoxication assault; woman trapped in car

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Edinburg police arrested a San Juan man early Sunday morning for an alleged intoxication assault that left a woman trapped inside a vehicle.

According to a news release, police responded to the area of E. Chapin Road and N. 24th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in regard to a major single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male driver who was already outside the vehicle.

That driver was identified as 23-year-old San Juan resident Eliud De la Cruz.

Police then saw a woman who was unconscious, but breathing, trapped inside the passenger seat, the release stated.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the area and extracted the 46-year-old woman from the vehicle. She was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, where she is in stable condition, the release stated.

De la Cruz was arrested for intoxication assault. He was also transported to DHR with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, while reminding the public to make a plan and refrain from drinking and driving.