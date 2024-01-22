Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hire inexpensive superintendent

As the Sharyland school board embarks on the crucial task of hiring a new superintendent for our school district, I would like to express a heartfelt concern about overpaying a new superintendent like some of the other districts in the Valley. I urge the school board to remember that the backbone of any thriving school district lies in its educators.

A well-compensated and motivated teaching staff is essential for maintaining a positive and effective learning environment, ultimately contributing to the overall excellence of our school district.

Please remember that teachers and staff have not been given a raise in many years. While the selection of a superintendent is undoubtedly a crucial decision, it is equally important not to lose sight of the invaluable contributions our teachers make every day.

Let us ensure that the financial resources allocated are distributed for teachers and staff raises.

Anthony Limon

Mission

Shelter decision draws criticism

Now that the city of Harlingen has ended the relationship between the city and the Humane Society, they want to build a new shelter. Even while they operate out of the current dilapidated facility, there will be astronomical costs that they have not communicated to the taxpayers. Seems they are putting the cart before the horse.

They have the facility, 11 staff salaries, plus benefits, maintenance, utilities, liability insurance, transportation, a veterinarian, costs of services such as spay and neuter, vaccinations and chipping, office equipment, computers, printers, medical equipment, medicines, food for the animals, crates, toys, leashes, pest control, grooming supplies, cleaning supplies, equipment for special needs animals, the list goes on and on. The city has no idea of the costs involved in running a shelter.

How much of our money will they contribute to operations this time around? They want to hire 11 employees for an animal shelter at a cost of approximately $366,000. That’s just payroll.

Taxpayers have not yet been informed of the price tag of operating the shelter, much less the costs to build a new shelter. A $400,000 contribution to the Humane Society was one thing. Building, maintaining and operating a multimillion-dollar animal shelter is quite another.

There has been no discussion outside their announcement and rendering of a new shelter. There have been no votes by the commission to undertake the construction and operation of a new shelter. The city just decided to go forward.

Has anyone asked the public if they are willing to spend their tax dollars on a new multimillion-dollar animal shelter? As wonderful as a new facility may sound, we still have to pay for it. Has a ballot initiative been discussed?

Before they spend, spend, spend, shouldn’t there be a feasibility study or cost analysis to present to the taxpayers? Where will the money come from? They can continuously amend the budget, but they still have to pay for it, and in a city of 70,000 people they will be way out over their skis.

Taxpayers, it’s your money. Transparency alert! Let’s see the price tag.

DawnRae Sealy-Leonard

Harlingen

