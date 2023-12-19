Sharyland ISD searching for next superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In the search for Sharyland ISD’s next superintendent, the district is looking for school personnel and the public to be involved in the process by listing what leadership qualities they desire for the next person at the helm.

The district has employed Texas Association of School Board Executive Search Services to assist with the search to replace current superintendent Maria Vidaurri.

Vidaurri announced her retirement in September and is stepping down at the end of the school year in June.

In a press release, the district said it encourages all members of the Sharyland ISD community to share their thoughts and insights on what they want in the next superintendent.

The survey can be found on sharylandisd.org and includes a handful of questions that could be completed in less than five minutes, according to the news release.

Sharyland ISD encompasses 14 campuses with nearly 10,000 students.