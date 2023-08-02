LETTERS: Trump blasted

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Over the past 10 years I’ve watched Republicans play fast and loose with the information they claim is factual. Yes, Operation Warp Speed was a successful, life-saving operation, but it was put in place only after Mr. Trump spent six months trying to convince the American public that it was “only one tourist,” “it was just the flu,” fighting with and intimidating Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC, advising the public that drinking bleach might be effective until, after catching it himself, he finally fully implemented Operation Warp Speed.

That is the president covering his tush, not looking out for America.

It is a shame that some people seem to think Americans are either Republicans or Democrats. We aren’t. They seem to believe there is no grey, no room to negotiate, no possibility that someone’s alternative may be as good as, or heaven forbid, better than theirs.

It is also unfortunate that people extend their accusations to Joe Biden’s family in a feeble effort to place the president in a bad light.

I am not hitched to any politician and I am sorry to see people have pledged allegiance to one who counts the NRA, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Vladimir Putin and those anarchists who invaded the nation’s Capitol as his friends. Even years after his election loss we find him in possession of top-secret documents, not a few emails but dozens of boxes, unsecured and being bragged about and shown in public.

What do you think any previous Republican president would say about that? Trump is a liability and a danger to America. That’s what I hate!

Ned Sheats

Mission

Loan bailout will be costly

Estimated cost of Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness over the next 10 years:

The program will cost on average $30 billion annually, estimating a 10-year cost in terms of reduced cash flows into the government of $305 billion. In view of today’s inflationary economy, it’s more, possibly $400 billion.

Taxpayers, including some who never attended college, are footing the bill for this infamous student loan forgiveness.

It translates into additional belt-tightening for hardworking families, never for the Bidens. It is their well-kept secret to winning elections, buying votes with taxpayer funds, branding it “saving America’s democracy,” in truth an out-of-control censoring dictatorial regime.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Immigrants are overpaid

While enjoying my morning cup of coffee and reading my morning copy of the newspaper on July 14, I found this despicable fact!

The title of the news piece was “Help needed” and took up almost an entire page in its entirety. It was an enlightenment to this old man, and I thought I had seen it all in my short life.

In the very last paragraph of the long news piece, it says the preferred H-2A immigrants are being paid in Texas a whopping $14.87 per hour, $7.62 more than the minimum wage $7.25 required in Texas! What a crock!

If $7.25 is good enough for our poor working citizens of Texas, it should be good enough for immigrants!

Bill Williams

Palmview

LETTERS — Limit letters to 300 words; all letters are subject to editing. Mail: P.O. Box 3267, McAllen, TX78502-3267; Email: [email protected]