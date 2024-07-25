Editorial: Olympics offer Valley residents a respite from political turmoil, chance to cheer local athlete

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s been a crazy couple of weeks on the political scene, with an attempted assassination, a raucous nominating convention and the incumbent president’s announcement that he’s abandoning his campaign for reelection. Congress members continue to spend their time waging partisan battles instead of offering and debating substantive legislation, and global climate experts are telling us that recent days have given us the hottest week in recorded history.

We could sure use a break.

Fortunately, the Summer Olympic Games are beginning in Paris. The quadrennial tournament that brings together the greatest athletes in the world to compete in dozens of sports competitions should offer us a welcome distraction from all the madness and turmoil.

This year should be of special interest to Valley residents, as we get to root for one of our own competitors.

Former McAllen High School star Shaine Casas will represent the United States, and the Valley, in the swimming competition. Casas, who has earned 11 world championship medals and three collegiate national championships swimming for Texas A&M University, will compete in the 200 individual medley event, which combines four different swimming strokes — backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.

Olympic swimming competition begins Saturday, July 27, and qualifying heats for Casas’ event start Aug. 1.

This year also offers the compelling story of a homeless team of refugees, athletes displaced from their home countries by war, violence and other strive.

To be sure, many people are drawn to the kind of political and social turmoil that currently dominates our news and social media outlets. For better or worse, the Olympics often provide plenty of fodder in those areas as well. Past games have served up a fair amount of controversy as well, from disputes over judges’ rulings to cheating scandals that range from unauthorized drugs to the use of new technology that might give some teams unfair advantages over others.

The good thing about such matters at the Olympics is that they feed some people’s appetite for controversy without directly affecting our personal safety or finances, as political battles often do.

It all begins with the spectacle of the opening ceremonies on Friday. This year the pagentry carries a twist; instead of the traditional march into the main stadium, the parade of nations will place the teams on boats floating down the Seine River.

Technological advances have made our enjoyment of the games easier than ever. People with internet connections should be able to find live streams of the action in most of their favorite sports, in addition to the customary delayed broadcasts featuring highlights of each days events. That’s good news for those interested in following their favorite events, teams and athletes — perhaps not so much for managers worried about worker productivity.

Fortunately, they’ll only have to worry about such things for the next couple of weeks; closing ceremonies will take place Aug. 11.

Between now and then, we have the chance to enjoy thrilling competition, cheer on our local athlete, and take a break from weightier issues.