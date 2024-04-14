Home Life Community Photo Gallery: Driscoll Health Plan holds “Healthy Park Healthy People” at Bentsen... LifeCommunityMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Driscoll Health Plan holds “Healthy Park Healthy People” at Bentsen State Park By Joel Martinez - April 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Raziel Vasquez, 3, works a small puzzle game during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipants are helped from their kayaks dung Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sophia Pariyar, 3, participates in a martial arts demonstration during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipates enjoy their time kayaking during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisipate enjoy their time kayaking during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Amanda Hernandez gives a performance on a rope swing during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Hector Jimenez assists his daughter-in-law Paola Jimenez on a bike course during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Children learn how to cast out with a non-hooked fishing pole as the participant in a game at Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Participants listen to safety institutions before operating a kayak on the water during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Kayak participates enjoy their time on the water during Driscoll Health Plan’s “Healthy Park Healthy People” featuring health screenings, performances, kayaking, and fun for children at Bentsen State Park on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Matt’s celebrates it’s grand re-opening after 2022 fire Photo Gallery: Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at Dean Porter Park Bollywood in Brownsville: Fundraiser to benefit Ozanam Center