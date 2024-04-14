Home Local News Photo Gallery: Matt’s celebrates it’s grand re-opening after 2022 fire Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Matt’s celebrates it’s grand re-opening after 2022 fire By Joel Martinez - April 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Attendees enjoy their time shopping and visiting during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sherlin Monjaras helps customers in the front of the shore durng a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A contractors services booth during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Isaac Smith, co-owner, laughs an attendee during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Customers enter through the front doors during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Costomers shop for goods during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Customers sign a white board at the entrance during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The flooring department during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Jaelyah b Garza, 5, looks at a prize wheel spin during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A prize wheel is spun by attendees during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A cut out photo of co-owner Danny Smith is displayed near the front of the store during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees drive through the parking lot during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Costomers are attended to during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A sign that was part of the original building is displayed during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fir destroyed the first building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Juliette Sotelo, 1, pushes around a small shopping cart during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The paint department during the grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Co-oweners pose left to right, Ben Smith, Jermey Smith, Isaac Smith, and Luis Mancillas pose during the grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt’s Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. Luis Narvaez serves an iced mango treat for attendees during a grand re-opening after a 2022 fire destroyed the original building and a new building was built on the site at Matt's Building Materials on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])