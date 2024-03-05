Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — The 2024 Democratic and Republican primaries kicked off Tuesday as voters across the Valley headed to the polls to cast their votes.

At Lark Community Center, voters were greeted by some candidates who were campaigning one last time such as U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz and Michelle Vallejo. Others included Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra, Juan Ramon Alvarez, Nereida Lopez-Singleterry and Jay Regalado to name a few.

Polls close at 7 p.m.