McALLEN — The 2024 Democratic and Republican primaries kicked off Tuesday as voters across the Valley headed to the polls to cast their votes.
At Lark Community Center, voters were greeted by some candidates who were campaigning one last time such as U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz and Michelle Vallejo. Others included Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra, Juan Ramon Alvarez, Nereida Lopez-Singleterry and Jay Regalado to name a few.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz greets supporters as she campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Michelle Vallejo greets supporters as she campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Juan Alvarez, center, campaigns on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Lark Community Center in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra poses with his sign as he campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Javier Villalobos rallies supports outside Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Michelle Vallejo poses with supporters as she campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporter Chriselda Leal stands outside Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporter Roland Rodriguez speaks on the phone as he stands outside Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Campaign signs are waved outside at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A sign directs voters to the poll location Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Lark Community Center in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Juan Alvarez speaks with supporters as he campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jay Regalado holds his sign as he campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Campaign signs are displayed on the curve outside Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Nereida Lopez-Singleterry poses with her sign as she campaigns at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A supporter carries a campaign sign as she greets voters entering the parking lot at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A “Latinos for Trump” hat rest on a table outside at Lark Community Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Trump supporters campaign Tuesday, March 5, 2024, during the 2024 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections at Lark Community Center in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra speaks with supporters Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Lark Community Center in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
