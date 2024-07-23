CBP apprehends 74-year-old man wanted for child sex crimes in Kingsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 74-year-old man was apprehended Saturday after it was discovered he had two outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses involving a child out of Kingsville, according to a press release.

Jose Marroquin Pena was apprehended at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry Saturday after Customs and Border Protection officers found he had two arrest warrants out of Kleberg County regarding aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

“The heinous nature of the alleged crime and the dedication of our frontline officers to bringing such alleged perpetrators to justice underscore and exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in the release.

He added that this arrest follows two other apprehensions with similar offenses last week.

CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge referred Pena for a secondary inspection and utilized biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases to find that he had the outstanding two arrest warrants.

“CBP officers turned Marroquin Pena over to Kleberg County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant,” the release said.