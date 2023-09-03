Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs ahead in XC meet... RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoTrack & Field Photo Gallery: Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs ahead in XC meet in Edinburg By Joel Martinez - September 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal cross the finish line in first during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal (183) runs ahead at the start of the Varsity girls race during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal speaks with the press after running in the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Alexis Rodriguez reacts as he cross the finish line in first during the boys varsity run at the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Runners start the boys varsity run in the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Alexis Rodriguez runs the path during the boys varsity run at the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Runners wait for the start of the boys varsity run in the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Economedes’ Jesus H Rodriguez and other runner are sprayed with water as they compete in the boys varsity run during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal runs in the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal (183) runs ahead at the start of the Varsity girls race during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s San Juanita Leal (183) runs ahead of the pack during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Runners are sprayed with water as they compete in the boys varsity run during the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Alexis Rodriguez runs the path during the boys varsity run at the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Runners rehydrate near the finish line after competing in the boys varsity run in the RGV Classic XC invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen High in four sets 3-1 in volleyball play Edinburg North’s Leal starts senior year with victory Vikings sweep Hawks to move to 3-0 in District 32-5A Hernandez, McAllen Memorial beat city rival McHi in four Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffs coach