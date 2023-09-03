Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen High in four sets 3-1 in... RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoVolleyball Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats McAllen High in four sets 3-1 in volleyball play By Joel Martinez - September 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) prepares to serve the ball to McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial head volleyball coach Ashley Doffing gives direction to the team during a timeout in a District 31-5A game against McAllen High at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin (18) reaches out to defend the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Madisyn Sosa (4) keeps her eye on the ball in a District 31-5A game against McAllen High at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katelyn Pritchard (8) rallies the team in a District 31-5A game agaisnt McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial cheer on their team in a District 31-5A game against McAllen High at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Gabby Torres (1) sevves the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ashley Garza (5) sets the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan (12) and Madisyn Sosa (4) defend the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ashley Garza (5) sets the ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High students cheer on their team in a District 31-5A game against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Frida Ipina (8) celebrates a point against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) celebrates a point against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) hits across the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) reacts after her hit across the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) defends the net against a hit by McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ashley Garza (5) celebrates a point against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) serves the ball against McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Karely Cantu (15) hits at the net against McAllen Memorial in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial head volleyball coach Ashley Doffing gives direction in a District 31-5A game against McAllen High at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan (12) defends the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan (12) defends the net against McAllen High’s Katelyn Pritchard (8) in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Ana Davila (10) hits at the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartine[email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Karly Bazan (12) hits at the net against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Gabby Torres () sets tyhe ball against McAllen High in a District 31-5A game at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Kaitlyn Martin (18) smiles as she celebrates near the net with teammates in a District 31-5A game against McAllen High at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in McAllen. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Edinburg North's Leal starts senior year with victory Vikings sweep Hawks to move to 3-0 in District 32-5A Hernandez, McAllen Memorial beat city rival McHi in four Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU in Deion Sanders' debut as Buffs coach RGV HS Cross Country Results – 09/02/2023