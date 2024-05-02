Corpus Christi Carroll scored two runs in the top of the seventh and pitcher Clarissa Valdez sent the Raiders down in order during the bottom half of the innng en route to a 2-0 shutout victory during the first game of the teams’ UIL Class 5A Area softball game Thursday at PSJA North.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cabaniss Field in Corpus.

Ava Sanchez scored from first on a single by Aylah Mata and an outfield error, the second of the game for PSJA North. Mata then scored on a single from Kiley Flores.

PSJA North freshman pitcher Raelyn Mancias didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning. All seven Tigers hits came during the final three innings. She pitched out of a jam in the sixth with the aid of a two defensive gems. North gunned down a runner at the plate in the frame and second baseman Mandaly Ramirez made a fully stretched out diving catch running away from the infield to claim the first out in that inning.

Carroll ended the game with seven hits while PSJA North could only manage two hits, both of them with two outs. The Raiders had their best chance to score in the first inning with Aliyah Perez and Ramirez on second and third, respectively, after being issued walks.

Valdez, however, struck out the next better, one of six Ks on the night for the Carroll pitcher, to end the threat.

North came into the matchup with a 19-13 official record after having to forfeit 12 games during the regular season. Removing the forfeits, the Raiders had a 31-1 record, with their only loss coming to Weslaco East during the bi-district playoff series.