©All Images Copyrighted
Manelly Zepeda,14, greets attendees at the Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov.,1,2021 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Angelika Garza wears her attire during PSJA Memorial Early College High School Dia de Muertos Annual Showcase on Monday, Nov.,1,2021 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The staircase adorned with ‘Cempasüchil’ yellow Marigolds leads the entrance to Dia De Muertos Altar Annual Showcase at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
The altar at Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Attendees during the Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA Memorial Early College High School art teacher Kenia Hernandez during the annual Dia De Muertos Showcase on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
On the Day of the Dead, celebrated every year on November 1 and 2, life meets death in a festival of memories and joy. PSJA Memorial Early College High school art and Spanish students created a portrait of Frida Khalo as the centerpiece of the Dia De Muertos Showcase Altar. The portrait was made out of beans, lentils, rice, cornhusks and popcorn was on display on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Alamo, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
‘Como La Flor’ a Selena face cutout is seen in the Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Fernanda Quintanilla ,a member of the PSJA Memorial Early College High School Mariachi Generaciones performs during the Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase on Monday, Nov.,01,2021 in Alamo. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Cempasuchitl, also called “flor de muerto” is the name for marigold flowers that are used in Day of the Dead celebrations. Cempasuchil (marigold) flowers handmade by the art and Spanish students decorate the Dia De Muertos Annual Showcase entrance at PSJA Memorial Early College High School on Monday, Nov., 1, 2021 in Alamo, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

