HARLINGEN — Disney World, here we come.

Valley International Airport welcomed its first Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida, on Monday, opening a new vacation venue on the East Coast for Valley travelers.

The first flight by low-cost carrier Frontier arrived just before 5:30 p.m. at VIA, the same day Frontier officials announced a super-low introductory rate of just $39 one-way between Harlingen and Orlando International Airport.

The flights between Harlingen and Orlando will occur twice-weekly.

“We’re excited to begin nonstop flights from Harlingen to Orlando,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “As the number-one vacation spot in the country, Orlando has been a highly requested destination and we’re proud to offer low-fare service to Central Florida for greater Harlingen residents to make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”

Denver-based Frontier began offering passenger service to and from VIA to Denver and Chicago in late 2018.

In July, the airline announced twice-weekly flights to Las Vegas from VIA.

Frontier is one of seven passenger airlines now operating out of Valley International Airport.

[email protected]