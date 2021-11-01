Hidalgo County mail-in voters can drop ballots off

The Hidalgo County Elections Department announced Monday that county residents will have an opportunity to drop off their mail-in ballot at its main office Tuesday, which is Election Day.

According to a news release, voters who have not mailed their mail-in ballots will be able to drop it off in person or through curbside Tuesday anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The elections department main office is located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

“Voters who are able to, can walk in their ballot at the main lobby or if submitting curbside, voters are asked to follow the curbside signage at the back of the main office building and to park their vehicle in the designated parking area,” the release read. “Once parked, voters are to call the curbside number listed on the signage which will notify office staff to come out and assist the voter.”

Voters must be present and show photo identification in order to drop off their mail-in ballot.

County residents are encouraged to visit www.hidalgocounty.us/elections to find polling locations.

In addition to eight constitutional amendments on the ballot, county voters will also have the opportunity to decide elections in six communities.

There are races in Alamo, Donna, Edcouch, La Joya and a special election in Peñitas.

Arguably more eyes are on Edinburg, however, where in addition to city council races is the mayoral election, with incumbent Mayor Richard Molina facing challengers in the former city manager, Ramiro Garza, and ex-councilman Gilbert Enriquez.