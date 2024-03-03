Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza looks down after their loss to state-ranked San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial 66-53 at the Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left, attempts to snag a ball away from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Josh Neal, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela senior Diego Salinas (5) comes off the court after their loss to state ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s EJ Avelar, right, snags a rebound in front San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aiden Lopez (11)battles for rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Josh Neal and Damarion Dennis during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aj Avelar (10) crashes the boards with San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial defenders Jionte Jones during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante (4) goes up for a layup past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones , left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left, is defended by San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial JaMichael Moore, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Aj Avelar , left, gets up for a shot against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jonez, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, extends for a basket against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, gets past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ej Avelar, left, loses control of a rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, strips the ball away from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, right, slaps the ball from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ej Avelar, right, dribbles past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Gerval Maeweathers, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, middle, vies for rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR