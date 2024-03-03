Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela falls in regional final RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela falls in regional final By Delcia Lopez - March 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza looks down after their loss to state-ranked San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial 66-53 at the Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left, attempts to snag a ball away from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Josh Neal, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela senior Diego Salinas (5) comes off the court after their loss to state ranked San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s EJ Avelar, right, snags a rebound in front San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aiden Lopez (11)battles for rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Josh Neal and Damarion Dennis during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aj Avelar (10) crashes the boards with San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial defenders Jionte Jones during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante (4) goes up for a layup past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones , left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left, is defended by San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial JaMichael Moore, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aj Avelar , left, gets up for a shot against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jonez, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, extends for a basket against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, gets past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Jionte Jones, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ej Avelar, left, loses control of a rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, left, strips the ball away from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, right, slaps the ball from San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ej Avelar, right, dribbles past San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Gerval Maeweathers, left, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante, middle, vies for rebound against San Anotnio’s Veterans Memorial Damarion Dennis, right, during their Region IV-5A final game at Littleton Gym Saturday, March 2 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Alleged drunk driver accused of crashing into Edinburg CISD school bus Limas helps lift UTRGV over Austin Peay Santa Maria’s season ends in Elite 8 against Thrall Edinburg Vela falls in regional final vs. San Antonio Veterans Heading Back: St. Joseph punches ticket to second straight Final Four