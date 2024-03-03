Limas helps lift UTRGV over Austin Peay

Junior Jacob Limas pitched a career-high 6.0 innings of 1-run ball to lead the UTRGV baseball team past the Austin Peay Governors, a team receiving votes in the latest NCBWA poll, 5-1 on Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in front of a crowd of 1,519.

The Governors (9-2) scored their lone run against Limas (2-0) in the first on a single by Jon Jon Gazdar, the fourth batter of the game. After getting out of the inning and walking the leadoff man in the second, Limas retired the next 11 in a row and 15 of the final 16 hitters he faced. Limas struck out four while allowing two singles and two walks. He threw 56 of his 80 pitches (70%) for strikes.

The Vaqueros (6-3) trailed 1-0 for the first five innings, as Andrew Devine pitched 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

In the sixth, however, the Vaqueros scored four runs on five walks, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly against three relievers.

Junior Vela alum Isaac Lopez opened the inning with a 4-pitch walk and then junior Sharyland High alumnus Martin Vazquez was plunked, ending Luke Rolland’s (0-2) night. Jackie Robinson came in and walked junior Steven Lancia to load the bases. One out later, freshmen Easton Moomau and Armani Raygoza drew run-scoring walks. Tyler Hampu replaced Robinson on the mound and walked senior PSJA North alumnus Damian Rodriguez to force-in another run. Senior Kade York capped the inning with a sacrifice fly, making the score 4-1.

Lopez then led off the seventh with a home run, his second of the season, to make the score 5-1.

Junior Francisco Hernandez pitched 3.0 innings of scoreless relief, striking out a career-high six, for his first save.

UTRGV and Austin Peay close out the series Sunday at 12 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. Fans can take advantage of the Family Fun Day: 4 for $44 promotion includes four general admission tickets, four drinks, and four hot dogs for $44.

