La Joya’s Sergio Gomez fights for control of the ball against Edinburg North’s Josiah Cruz during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024.in La Joya. La Joya defeats Edinburg North in OT 60-59. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, is stripped of the ball by La Joya’s Daniel Trevino, left and Owen Benoit, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg North’s Dre Estrada, right, shoots over La Joya’s Hunter Morales, left and Leo Villarreal during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, looks for open teammate defended by Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Daniel Trevino, left, dribbles past Edinburg North’s Omar Alaniz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Owen Benoit left, battles for a rebound against Edinburg North’s Josiah Cruz during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024.. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg North’ s Enrique Leal, left, vies for a rebound against La Joya’s D’Andre Pitts, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, and Humberto Garcia pressure Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, middle, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Sergio Gomez, left defends Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Edinburg North’s Richard Molina, left,vies for a rebound against La Joya’s Owen Benoit, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, works his way in the paint defended by Edinburg North’s Dre Estrada, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

