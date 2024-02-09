Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: La Joya squeaks past Edinburg North 60-59 in OT RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: La Joya squeaks past Edinburg North 60-59 in OT By Delcia Lopez - February 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail La Joya’s Sergio Gomez fights for control of the ball against Edinburg North’s Josiah Cruz during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024.in La Joya. La Joya defeats Edinburg North in OT 60-59. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, is stripped of the ball by La Joya’s Daniel Trevino, left and Owen Benoit, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Dre Estrada, right, shoots over La Joya’s Hunter Morales, left and Leo Villarreal during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, looks for open teammate defended by Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Daniel Trevino, left, dribbles past Edinburg North’s Omar Alaniz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Owen Benoit left, battles for a rebound against Edinburg North’s Josiah Cruz during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024.. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg North’ s Enrique Leal, left, vies for a rebound against La Joya’s D’Andre Pitts, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, and Humberto Garcia pressure Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, middle, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Sergio Gomez, left defends Edinburg North’s Joseph Cruz, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg North’s Richard Molina, left,vies for a rebound against La Joya’s Owen Benoit, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) La Joya’s Leo Villarreal, left, works his way in the paint defended by Edinburg North’s Dre Estrada, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lopez completes comeback, outlasts Donna North in PKs RGV Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 2/5/24 – 2/10/24 Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation to hold town halls Hidalgo County allocates final ambulance to Mercedes Donna calls for May election on bridge bonds