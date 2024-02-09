BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Lopez netted a pair of second-half goals to erase a two-goal deficit, and the Lobos outlasted the Chiefs 5-4 in penalty kicks to secure two points at home during a District 32-5A contest Friday at Brownsville Lopez.

The victory moves the Lobos within two points of the Chiefs for first in the district after one round of play, sitting at 21 points through nine games.

The Chiefs remain atop the table despite the loss, earning 23 points during the first half of district.

Opportunities were hard for come by for the Chiefs during the first half, with the Lobos controlling possession for a majority of the opening period.

Donna North’s chance finally arrived late during the first half, with Enrique Torres creating space just outside the box before firing a shot past the goalkeeper to give the Chiefs a 1-0 advantage at the break.

The Chiefs wasted no time adding to their lead during the second half, going up 2-0 off a goal from Jonathan May Nieves just three minutes into the period.

The Lobos’ rally began just 10 minutes later, with sophomore striker Diego Guerra cutting the deficit to one following his district-leading 13th goal in league play.

Lopez knotted things with just nine minutes remaining on a goal by Michael Pineda, sending the game into a shootout to decide the winner.

In PKs, the Chiefs missed their opening attempt, but the Lobos converted all five of theirs to complete the comeback and secure the home win.

Donna North (7-0-2) kicks off Round 2 of district play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, taking on Brownsville Pace (3-6-0) at Brownsville Pace.

The Lobos (6-1-2) open the second round of district at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Donna High (2-5-1) at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

