Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — Seven Edinburg Vela players made baskets, but JaNai Coleman and GG Betancourt led the way in scoring with 23 and 20 points respectively as the SaberCats picked up a blowout win Tuesday night.

The SaberCats defeated the McAllen Rowe Warriors 70-33 in the District 31-5A meeting at Rowe High School.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: