McALLEN — Seven Edinburg Vela players made baskets, but JaNai Coleman and GG Betancourt led the way in scoring with 23 and 20 points respectively as the SaberCats picked up a blowout win Tuesday night.
The SaberCats defeated the McAllen Rowe Warriors 70-33 in the District 31-5A meeting at Rowe High School.
Edinburg Vela’s JaNai Coleman, left, drives to the basket defended by McAllen Rowe’s Allyson Conrow, right, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s GG Betancourt, right, slaps the ball away from McAllen Rowe’s Maria Fernanda Saldivar (3), middle, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Allyson Conrow, left, Edinburg Vela’s JaNai Coleman, middle, and McAllen Rowe’s Maria Fernanda Saldivar battle for the ball during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, left, pressures McAllen Rowe’s Allyson Conrow, right, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Lynneze Lopez (33) snags a rebound away from Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, right, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar snags a loose ball away from McAllen Rowe’s Allyson Conrow while on the floor during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Gabrielle Tijerina, right, goes up for a ball in front of McAllen Rowe’s Silah Flores, left, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s JaNai Coleman (33) goes up for basket defended by McAllen Rowe’s Silah Flores, left, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s GG Betancourt (1) on a layup is defended by McAllen Rowe’s Maria Fernanda Saldivar (3) during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Gabrielle Tijerina (20) reaches for a rebound in front of McAllen Rowe’s Valentina Saldivar, right, during a game at the Rowe High School gymnasium Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
