Amare Hernandez of McAllen Memorial High School signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Texas A&M on Wednesday.
The Rio Grande Valley’s volleyball superstar appeared grateful and jubilant as supporters donned in Aggie maroon crowded the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in McAllen on Wednesday afternoon to witness her ink a national letter of intent.
The moment capped a brilliant and dominant high school volleyball career for Amare, who was joined by family for the moment.
Amare Hernandez, 18, beams while adorned in her Texas A&M maroon attire, settling in to view a video slideshow ahead of her national letter of intent signing ceremony at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in McAllen on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Amare Hernandez grins, flanked by her parents Daniel and Bridget, following the signing of her national letter of intent at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in McAllen on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Rouse’s Jadyn Wilgus, left, hits against McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez, right, during a UIL Region IV-5A Regional Semifinals game at Northside Sports Gym on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in San Antonio. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) reacts to a call on McAllen Rowe’s Mia Mata (13) during a game at McAllen Memorial High school on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Flanked by her brothers and parents Daniel and Bridget, Amare Hernandez signs a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas A&M University at the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
