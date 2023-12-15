Only have a minute? Listen instead

Amare Hernandez of McAllen Memorial High School signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Rio Grande Valley’s volleyball superstar appeared grateful and jubilant as supporters donned in Aggie maroon crowded the Texas A&M Tres Lagos campus in McAllen on Wednesday afternoon to witness her ink a national letter of intent.

The moment capped a brilliant and dominant high school volleyball career for Amare, who was joined by family for the moment.