Students from around the RGV watch the game between UTRGV and Incarnate Word during Kids Day match at the UTRGV field house Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Students from around the RGV watch a game between UTRGV and Incarnate Word during Kids Day match at the UTRGV field house 
Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Allison Palmi, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match
Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Incarnate Word’s Kade Thomas, left, hits against Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Margherita Giani right, during an NCCA college volleyball match
Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu, left, and Luisa Silva Dos Santos, right, at the net against Incarnate Word during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Kyla Malone, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Ilana De Assis, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Kyla Malone, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Julia Abramo Rocha, left, Isa Bento and Nadine Zech watch after a hit against Incarnate Word Kyla Thomas, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s head coach Todd Lowery watches setter Luanna Emiliano pass the ball, left, against Incarnate Word during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Incarnate Word’s Finley Evan, left, hits against Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano, left and Nadine Zech, right, during an NCCA college volleyball match
Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

