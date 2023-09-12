Home Local News Photo Gallery: UTRGV sweeps Incarnate Word during kids day 3-0 Local NewsMediaPhotoRGVSportsPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorUTRGV VaquerosValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: UTRGV sweeps Incarnate Word during kids day 3-0 By Delcia Lopez - September 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Students from around the RGV watch the game between UTRGV and Incarnate Word during Kids Day match at the UTRGV field house Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Students from around the RGV watch a game between UTRGV and Incarnate Word during Kids Day match at the UTRGV field house Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Nadine Zech, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Allison Palmi, left, during an NCCA college volleyball matchTuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Incarnate Word’s Kade Thomas, left, hits against Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Margherita Giani right, during an NCCA college volleyball matchTuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu, left, and Luisa Silva Dos Santos, right, at the net against Incarnate Word during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Kyla Malone, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Ilana De Assis, right, hits against Incarnate Word’s Kyla Malone, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Julia Abramo Rocha, left, Isa Bento and Nadine Zech watch after a hit against Incarnate Word Kyla Thomas, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s head coach Todd Lowery watches setter Luanna Emiliano pass the ball, left, against Incarnate Word during an NCCA college volleyball match Tuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Incarnate Word’s Finley Evan, left, hits against Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano, left and Nadine Zech, right, during an NCCA college volleyball matchTuesday September 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Harlingen city manager signs new three-year contract Pharr’s former police chief takes city to court over open records IDEA Public Schools hires new chief information officer Suspect in fatal Pharr shooting surrenders to police La Joya school district fires back at TEA after intervention hearing