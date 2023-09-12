IDEA Public Schools hires new chief information officer

Only have a minute? Listen instead

IDEA Public Schools announced last week the hiring of its new chief information officer, Marlon Shears, to its executive team that assists in overseeing core functions throughout the public charter schools.

Shears joins IDEA Public Schools following his time at the Fort Worth Independent School District, or FWISD, as the chief information technology officer. At FWISD, Shears oversaw all information technology functions, business analysis, systems architecture, applications development, project management, data center, support desk, cybersecurity, technical training, and network and telephone support.

“Marlon Shears is a highly regarded senior technology leader with a passion for empowering people with the tools to transform the lives of students and communities through education,” Cody Grindle, president of IDEA Public Schools, said in a press release. “After a thorough search that attracted a wealth of talent and experience from internal and external candidates across the country, I am thrilled to welcome Shears as our new Information Systems and Technology area leader.”

Prior to his position at FWISD, Shears managed all IT operations as the deputy chief technology officer at Dallas Independent School District. His duties included management of data centers, business and student applications, and campus security systems.

Shears also chaired a culture committee with the goal to improve workplace collaboration and employee engagement and was a member of a racial equity committee focused on the creation of plans to improve racial inequalities faced by students that are economically disadvantaged.

Shears starts his new role at IDEA Public Schools on Sept. 18.