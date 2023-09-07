Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley high steps a Weslaco East defender, Andrew Vasquez, bottom, on his way to his 4th touchdown during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, breaks up the middle for a big gain against Weslaco East defender Andrew Vasquez, left, during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Weslaco East’s Alex Martinez, top, runs past Edinburg Vela defender, bottom, Jarion Cruz, during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Weslaco East’s Julian Garcia, right, bobbles the ball in front of Edinburg Vela defender,Anthony Moreno, left, during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Weslaco East’s Justin Gomez, left, bursts up the middle as Edinburg Vela defenders, right, Robert Cantu, and Nicolas Guevara, top, give chase during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, breaks up the middle for big yardage against Weslaco East during  a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Weslaco East’s Alex Martinez, middle, fights for short yardage against Edinburg Vela defenders during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley in the end zone counts his 6th touchdown of the night against Weslaco East during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, left, gets past Weslaco East defender , Aiden Gonzalez, right, during a non-district football game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR