Games of Texas kicks off in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s about to get real, and possibly a little soggy.

The 2024 Summer Games of Texas will take place Thursday through Sunday in Brownsville, with an elaborate opening ceremony scheduled for Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park. The free public ceremony starts at 6 p.m., weather permitting, and will feature live music, dancing, fireworks and other entertainment. Vendors and sponsors also will be on hand.

This is the second year in a row Brownsville is hosting the games, created 38 years ago by the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, which itself turns 100 next year. When a city is chosen for the games, they’re held there two years consecutively. When Brownsville was chosen in 2018, it was meant to host the 2022-2023, though the games were postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The event is the largest annual sporting festival in the state.

Mayor John Cowen Jr., spoke Wednesday at a press conference held at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, which will host some of the athletic competitions through the weekend. He said it’s an honor for the city to be chosen by TAAF, noting that the games bring together the most talented amateur athletes from across the state. The annual summer games are preceded by TAF regional competitions around the state. TAF has 17 regions.

Cowen said the event brings significant benefits to the city and the region, and presents an opportunity for Brownsville and neighboring communities, and businesses, to welcome visitors from across Texas. He thanked the Brownsville Independent School District and its board of trustees for partnering with the city to host the games.

“It gives us the opportunity to show case the rich culture, the beauty and the vibrancy that make the Rio Grande Valley and Brownsville unique,” Cowen said. “My daughter’s also competing in track and field and swimming, so I’m really excited to watch her this weekend.”

City Manager Helen Ramirez, taking her turn at the podium, noted that many of those competing are from the Valley, which she said produces “wonderful athletes.” Ramirez added that hosting such major events is part of “growing up as a city,” touting the economic impact.

“We generated almost $4 million in additional sales tax from hosting the (games) last year,” she said.

Mark Lord, TAAF executive director, also was on hand Wednesday and said that the annual games bring between 7,000 and 10,000 athletes plus another 20,000 or so spectators.

“We are a big economic generator for the area,” he said. “South Texas Region 2 is our biggest track registration in the history of TAAF. This year, in track and swim, we had over 18,600 registered from every corner of the state.”

With rain in the forecast through at least Sunday morning, Lord acknowledged that “we may have some weather” but said all parties involved will meet throughout the week to stay on top of it.

“We are prepared for it,” he said. “It may be inconvenient. But I want to encourage everybody to come on out. The athletes are going to be here. They need some cheering. So come out and support them.”

Lord thanked BISD for helping make the games possible in Brownsville and praised the relationship between city of Brownsville and its public school district.

“It’s great to be here,” he said. “Come out and see us and cheer for (the athletes).”

Among the 16 individual competitions — a number of which will take place at BISD facilities — are youth basketball, youth and adult boxing, adult flag football, youth and adult golf, youth and adult skateboarding, youth soccer, youth softball, adult and youth tennis, and youth track and field.

Competitions also include youth and adult co-ed volleyball, youth and adult disc golf, youth and adult pickleball, adult sand volleyball, youth and adult swimming, and youth volleyball.

Araceli Sandoval, athletics manager for the city’s parks and recreation department, who emceed Wednesday’s press conference, said the schedule for all events — plus any changes due to weather — can be found at TAAF.com and GamesofTexas.com. Long delays are possible for some events, depending on weather, according to TAAF.

TAAF posted on its website late Wednesday that all baseball and softball events have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Still, Sandoval said Friday night’s opening ceremony at the Sports Park should not be missed, weather permitting.

“We invite everybody,” she said. “It’s free of charge. … It’s a great time to come out with the whole family and just enjoy an evening of some shows and great entertainment.”