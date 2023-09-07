Sharyland High’s Fabin Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Fabin Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High wide receiver Eric Gonzalez (11) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) carries the ball into the endzone for a touchdown against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) passes the ball in a non-district game against McAllen Rowe at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High defender Caden Requenez (7) celebrates a change of possession against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) passes during a tackle by McAllen Rowe defender Jacob Perez (85) which resulted in an interception in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Fabian Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High head football coach Craig Krell place his headphones on his head on the sidelines in a non-district game against McAllen Rowe at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High wide receiver Eduardo Mendoza (9) and McAllen Rowe defense back Nathan Cantu (2) reach out for a pass intended for Mendoza in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR