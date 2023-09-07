Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Sharyland High moves pass McAllen Rowe in a non-district game... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Sharyland High moves pass McAllen Rowe in a non-district game 22-7 By Joel Martinez - September 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland High’s Fabin Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Fabin Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High wide receiver Eric Gonzalez (11) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) carries the ball into the endzone for a touchdown against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) passes the ball in a non-district game against McAllen Rowe at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High defender Caden Requenez (7) celebrates a change of possession against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High quarterback Bo Krell (13) passes during a tackle by McAllen Rowe defender Jacob Perez (85) which resulted in an interception in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Fabian Garza (1) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High head football coach Craig Krell place his headphones on his head on the sidelines in a non-district game against McAllen Rowe at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High wide receiver Eduardo Mendoza (9) and McAllen Rowe defense back Nathan Cantu (2) reach out for a pass intended for Mendoza in a non-district game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pigskin picks RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 2 High school volleyball scores Sept. 4-5 Sharyland Pioneer beats McHi, remains perfect in district UTRGV holds off A&M-Corpus Christi