MISSION — Sharyland High’s defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Bo Krell accounted for three touchdowns as the Rattlers defeated the McAllen Rowe Warriors 22-7 during a non-district game Thursday at Richard Thompson Stadium in Mission.

Defense stole the show during the first quarter, with both offenses unable to get things going.

A late first-quarter interception by Sharyland High’s Homero Garcia set the Rattlers up inside enemy territory to start the second quarter. The Rattlers capitalized on Garcia’s pick, converting it into six points on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Krell to Fabian Garza.

The Rattlers turned a timely defensive play into points once again during the third, with Caden Requenez giving his offense the ball inside enemy territory on an interception.

Sharyland High marched 45 yards following the pick, capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Krell to Santiago Longoria to make it 15-0 with 2:31 left in the third.

A fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Warriors life, making it a one-possession game following a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Mata.

The Rattlers answered on the ensuing drive, chewing up nearly nine minutes during a 12-play, 63-yard drive ending in an 8-yard touchdown run by Krell to seal the win.

Krell finished 12-of-25 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, adding eight carries for 10 yards and a score on the ground. Garcia accounted for three of the Rattlers’ turnovers on defense, coming up with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Sharyland High (2-1) continues its non-district schedule with a game against Weslaco High next Friday, Sept. 15, at Richard Thompson Stadium. The Warriors (1-2) open District 15-5A DI competition against La Joya Palmview (2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

[email protected]