Photo Gallery: McAllen High Steppers celebrating 50 years By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 17, 2021 The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70's, 80's, and 90's during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McHi Steppers perform during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70's, 80's, and 90's during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Shadows from the McAllen High Steppers are seen before a performance celebrating 50 years at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High Steppers at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen High Steppers take a photo with former members as they celebrate 50 years at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McAllen High Steppers perform during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70's, 80's, and 90's during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Former McAllen High Steppers Susan Thomas, Dolores Savage, Margie Guerra Bowden and Rachel Castillo Ruiz at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The McAllen High Steppers dance team perform alongside former steppers from the 70's, 80's, and 90's during half time celebrating 50 years of the dance team at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept.17,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])