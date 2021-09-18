The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services awarded a $5.2 million grant to DHR Health for family nursing care.

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa announced Friday that DHR Health would receive the grant from DFPS for their Nurse-Family Partnership program.

The partnership is a free program for individuals who are pregnant with their first child. Upon enrolling in the program, they are connected with a registered nurse who will provide support and information to enable a healthy pregnancy, according to the program’s website.

The nurse also provides support post-pregnancy, assisting with breastfeeding, nutrition, child development, and safe-sleep techniques.

“The nurse-family partnership program is a critical program that has achieved amazing results,” Hinojosa said in a news release. “This program works with first-time mothers to promote successful outcomes for both mom and baby.”

Hinojosa was a co-author of Senate Bill 156 which established the grant program in 2007. Since it was established nearly 15 years ago, Hinojosa said, it has served about 18,000 families, “with 9 out of 10 moms seeing positive results for themselves and their family.”

“I am excited to see the continued growth and support of the nurse family partnership program operated by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance,” Hinojosa said, adding that DHR has, so far, received nearly $12.5 million for help in supporting new families.

“Through this work, we are not only creating better physical and mental health outcomes for children and moms, but simultaneously preventing children from entering into the foster care system,” he said. “By making smart investments to support families on the front end, we can save the state money both in terms of child protective services and health care. But more importantly, we strengthen these families and help create an environment where all children are able to grow up happy, healthy, and able to achieve their dreams.”