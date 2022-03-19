Putin’sposse

Editor:

Donald Trump is supporting Vladimir Putin. Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is supporting Putin. Tucker Carlson is constantly on Russian TV and praising Putin. Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, has hailed Putin as an upholder of traditional values, singling out for praise the Russian leader’s opposition to gay rights. Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to Senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both.

Pat Buchanan, the former speechwriter for Richard Nixon and intellectual flag-bearer of paleoconservatism — that authoritarian strain of thought linking both white/Christian nationalists and U.S. President Donald Trump — wrote that Putin was “entering a claim that Moscow is the GodlyCity of today ….” Despite Putin’s rank kleptocracy and the threat Moscow suddenly poses to stability throughout Europe, Buchanan blushed with praise for Putin’s policies, writing, “In the culture war for the future of mankind, Putin is planting Russia’s flag firmly on the side of traditional Christianity.”

The Republican National Convention declared that the attempted violent overthrow of democracy in our nation’s Capitol was nothing more than “legitimate political discourse.” Putin is overthrowing a free democracy in Ukraine. I guess the RNC agrees with his legitimate political discourse.

The Party of Putin is destroying as much of democracy in the USA as it can. Keeping citizens from voting because of their race or country of origin is not a true democracy.

Buchanan is right. Christianity and democracy are at the opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Hank Shiver

