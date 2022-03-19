Trump attackdraws response

In response to Joe Villarreal’s letter of Feb. 25, Trump supporters agree he’s not a saint, that he is a street-fighter type who loves his country and fights for his people. That is what frenzies the media and followers to hate him. They can’t stand it.

Trump’s not a global elite with a world-order agenda, sitting on his superiority pedestal, like his “progressive” predecessors past and present, looking down on us as their servants, rather than the good tax-paying, working citizens that we are. That’s the way Trump’s leftist no-backbone predecessors view us.

That is the secret to Trump’s movement, the reason they’re out to oust, impeach and destroy him, since before he became president. He has outperformed past and present leaders as a passionate defender of America and its people. History will vindicate him, no question.

Mr. Villarreal still whines about the cost of Trump’s costly golfing trips. What about the cost of Trump’s money-grubbing predecessors’ elite vacation perks? Such as Biden’s family trips to Communist China with his son and family at the expense of taxpayers’ money for personal gain? What about it?

Again, he still pounds on Trump’s finances, separation of children, etc.? What about the open borders abuse of trafficked women and children, ignoring sex abuse trafficking, the deadly drugs (fentanyl) coming in daily that kill our precious, innocent kids? What about the endless, unlawful territorial assaults on our sovereignty and attacks on our law enforcement

What about the approval of a 20% sale of our defense-vital uranium to Russia under Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton? That may have dangerously advanced Putin’s long-range plan to invade Ukraine, and how many other countries to follow?

Real patriots do not sell out our vital defenses, or open borders to unvetted potential enemies.

Imelda Coronado

Mission