Keep an eyeon Big Energy

Editor:

We will have an opportunity shortly to observe just how radically capitalistic U.S. Big Energy has become.

The lives we lead depend as much on the availability of affordable energy like electricity, natural gas and gasoline as it does on food and shelter. So much so that government has allowed natural gas and electricity special privileges in the form of area franchises, better known as no competition.

Note to Texans: Our screwed-up system allows, except in rare cases, only the selection of a utility broker, not a supplier or provider.

What should we be ready to observe? We should watch for applications to the PUC to increase rates for electricity even though its production depends nearly entirely on coal and natural gas produced and distributed within the U.S. Look out for radical increases in gasoline prices. Gasoline from the U.S. is not at issue in Ukraine since gasoline is not produced from natural gas, which is the issue.

Watch these indicators since they show first-hand how un-American Big Energy and their “no regulation” Republican sponsors have become.

Ned Sheats

Mission