LETTER: Reparations are ridiculous

You can’t be serious! Are we in clown-world? Are we on an episode of Ripley’s Believe or Not!?

According to an article in the New York Post, the Biden administration is in talks to give heaps of money to illegal immigrants separated from their families at the border during a specific time period during the Trump administration. Federal departments are in negotiations to settle lawsuits the American Civil Liberties Union and others brought on behalf of families separated when President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration meant all adults unlawfully crossing the border were charged with misdemeanors in May and June 2018. The ACLU is demanding an average of $3.4 million per family, insisting they’ve suffered lasting psychological trauma.

The Biden team is looking at offering $450,000 per person — close to $1 million a family, with a one-adult, one-child unit being the most common. Already about 1,000 claims have been filed, though the ACLU says it’s found 5,500 affected children, which could mean a total payout close to $1 billion.

This reparation settlement and compensation talk is ridiculous nonsense! It’s like paying a burglar who just broke into your house!

Why do Biden and the Democrats care more about illegal immigrants than struggling hard-working Americans? We have legitimate immigration laws that must be followed. Plain and simple.

Legalizing and rewarding lawbreakers sends more of the message that’s already bringing record numbers of illegal migrants. If Biden is allowed to go through with this, you can expect the border crisis to get much worse. Man, it’s like we’re living in the Twilight Zone.

Joel Ramirez,

Edinburg