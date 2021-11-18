LETTER: Editorial critiqued

The Oct. 21 Monitor editorial, “No better: MPP bad policy under Trump, and it’s still bad under Biden,” tells me The Monitor encourages “open borders.” Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols is a “stay in Mexico” policy whereby foreign individuals entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico may be returned to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

Assuredly, MPP helped reduce illegal immigration rates to demonstrable historic lows. The Monitor certainly has a big issues with MPP, complaining that “Biden has kept or resurrected many of Donald Trump’s policies.” The Monitor’s editors complain, “Our broken immigration system has been a major issue.” Leftist organizations, LUPE, Democrats all say the same thing: the system is broken. But can you explain what is broken about it? Are you implying that it is “broken” because the U.S. is not accepting countless illegal immigrants? Is the system “broken” because you think it’s wrong for the U.S. to be vigilant about who is permitted to enter? Are you saying the system is “broken” because not every citizen from every country is being allowed to enter the U.S.?

I say the only thing “broken” about our current immigration situation is that the lawful and legitimate immigration regulations are disregarded and are not being enforced! Biden has chosen to violate immigration laws by executive order.

It is no surprise that the reason Biden has begun to change course on his open borders policies is because he can see the chaos and damage he is besetting on the U.S. If he resurrects Trump’s stricter immigration policies, it is because he knows and understands that Trump was right about this too. Simple as that.

Joel Ramirez,

Edinburg