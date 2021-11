People of color? We all have color, white, yellow, black, red. Why do the media classify me as a person of color? On my birth certificate I am listed as white. I am American of Mexican roots and I am proud of my roots, but don’t group me as a color. We have Mexicans who are light in color and not so light.

Please report me as an American of Mexican roots. Please people of color, we all have color.

Jose Garcia,

Pharr