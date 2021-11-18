LETTER: Comparing presidents

I almost did not respond to Joel Ramirez (Letters, Oct. 22).

First of all, gas prices, I guess not everyone got the memo: The U.S. government does not control gas prices. Gas prices are determined by the supply and demand of the markets.

Donald Trump’s “stay in Mexico” immigration policy was a disaster. Ask our No. 3 trading partner, Mexico, how they feel about this policy. I must ask: What happened to the beautiful new wall that Trump was going to build? Actually, only 80 miles of the new wall was built by Trump. The U.S. shares approximately 2,000 miles of border with Mexico. Nice job, Donald!

By the way, our great country is still waiting for the check — you know, the “Mexico will pay for the wall”? That one.

On Afghanistan and ISIS, ask the Trump why he “secretly” invited the Taliban — yes, the Taliban — to Camp David and then cancelled it. Why did Trump, not Joe Biden, agree to withdraw from Afghanistan, before Biden took office?

High inflation and economic issues? Let me kindly remind you that we are going through a worldwide pandemic, so is everyone else! This is not a U.S. pandemic, but rather a worldwide pandemic. Biden is being honest with the whole world on COVID-19 and is not stating it will “magically go away,” like you know who.

One more thing: True patriots do not storm the Capitol.

Joe Villarreal,

Edinburg