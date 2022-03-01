Abbott takes early vote in Cameron County

It’s no surprise that Gov. Greg Abbott has taken the early vote in the Republican Party primary election in Cameron County.

Unofficial early votes show Abbott received 82.65% of the vote or 5,273 votes.

In the race for U.S. Rep. District 34 has Mayra Flores receiving 63.74% of the vote or 3,849 votes. Trailing and coming in second is Frank McCaffrey with 17.67% of the vote or 1,076 votes.

The State Senator District 27 race has Adam Hinojosa receiving 45.33% of the vote or 2,551 votes. Raul Torres received 36.44% of the vote or 2,051 votes. Isreal Salinas received 18.23% of the vote or 1,026 votes.

In the State Representative District 37 race, Janie Lopez received 70.29% of the vote or 2,666 votes while George Rivera received 1,127 votes or 29.71% of the vote.

The Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4 race has Charles “Chuck” Vieh receiving 64.16% of the early vote or 1,278 votes while Oscar Guerra received 35.84% of the vote or 714 votes.