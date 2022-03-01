Unofficial early results in Cameron County Democratic Party primary election

Cameron County has released its unofficial early voting numbers that indicate some well known politicians leading in their races.

Early results in the Democratic primary election show Vicente Gonzalez ahead in the U.S. Representative District 34 race with 59.45% of the vote or 8,029 votes. Coming in second is Dr. Laura Cisneros with 28.48% of the vote or 3,847 votes.

Beto O’Rouke, Democratic for Texas governor, has 81.36% of the early vote or 10,930 votes.

In the State Senator District 27 race, Sara Stapleton-Barrera received 36.82% or 5,001 early votes. Coming in second is Alex Dominguez who received 4,089 votes or 30.11% of the early vote.

In the State Rep. District 37 race, Ruben Cortez received 40.72% of the early vote or 2,051 votes. Luis Villarreal Jr. received 37.48% of the early vote or 1,888 votes.

In the race for State Rep. District 38, Erin Elizabeth Gamez received 58.19% of the early vote or 3,832 votes. Jonathan Gracia received 41.81% of the vote or 2,753 votes.

In the race for 357th state district judge, incumbent Juan A. Magallenes received 56.54% of the vote or 7,477 votes. Challenger Victor Ramirez received 5,747 votes or 43.46% of the votes.

The newly created 484th state district judge race has Adela Kolwaski-Garza receiving 6,772 votes or 51.50% of the vote. Noemi Garcia-Martinez received 48.50% of the vote or 6,377 votes.

The race for county clerk has incumbent Sylvia Garza-Perez receiving 65.63% of the votes or 8,642 votes. Challenger Perla Diaz received 4,526 votes or 34.37% of the early vote.

The Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4 race shows incumbent Gus Ruiz received 42.66% of the early vote or 1,221 votes; J.V. Garcia received 38.64% of the votes or 1,106 votes; and Ruben De La Rosa received 535 votes or 18.69% of the votes.

The justice of the peace Pct. 2, Place 2 shows Cyndi Hinojosa received 3,158 or 48.90% of the votes, with Elizabeth Garza receiving 27.39% or 1,769 votes. Javier Reyna received 23.71% of the vote or 1,531 votes.

In the race for justice of the peace Pct. 2, Place 3, incumbent Mary Esther Sorola received 54.88% of the vote or 3,394 votes while Erika Perez-Murillo received 45.12% of the vote or 2,790 votes.

The justice of the peace Pct. 3, Place 2 has David Garza receiving 53.33% of the vote or 1,243 votes while Jessica A. Gonzales received 1,079 votes or 46.47% of the votes.

The race for Democratic County chair has incumbent Jared Hockema receiving 54.05% of the early vote or 6,829 votes while challenger John Shergold received 5,806 votes or 45.95%,