11 COVID-19 deaths as virus persists in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 11 COVID-19 related deaths and 98 newly reported positive cases of the virus Tuesday morning.

The 11 deaths included men and women ranging in age from their 40s to over 70. They were from Alton, Donna, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, San Juan and Weslaco. According to the county, eight of the 11 people were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,804.

The 98 new cases included 65 confirmed cases and 33 probable cases. The county has had a total of 165,245 positive cases, including 101,322 confirmed, 60,752 probable and 3,171 suspected cases.

The county reported 38 new cases among students and eight new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 16,464 cases among students and 4,800 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

The county also reported that there were 144 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 138 adults and six children. There were also 45 people in intensive care units, of which all 45 were adults.

There were 198 people released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 160,725. There are 716 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 892,123 COVID-19 tests, and 726,060 have had negative results.

Cameron County reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday evening.

The deaths included two Brownsville men in their 60s and 70s, and a Harlingen woman over the age of 90. Their deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,184.

The county also reported 60 additional cases, including 26 confirmed cases based on PCR testing and 34 probable cases based on antigen testing.