Edinburg runoff early voting on pace to surpass general election

The number of early votes cast so far in the Edinburg runoff elections is on pace to surpass the number of people who voted during the early voting period of the general election held last month.

In just one week of early voting in the Edinburg runoff elections, a total of 5,460 voters have cast an in-person ballot in the election that will decide who will occupy two positions on the city council, as well as who will serve as mayor.

The turnout, so far, is about 500 short of the 5,906 total people who voted during the early voting period last month.

Whether eligible voters will actually continue to turn out enough to surpass the total number of votes cast in the general election remains unclear.

During the general election, none of the three races on the ballot were decided because none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes. So a runoff election was needed for each race.

The mayoral race was particularly competitive with only 37 votes separating the top two vote-getters.

Former Edinburg City Manager Ramiro Garza Jr. received the most votes with 3,499 votes, while current Mayor Richard Molina followed with 3,462 votes in the general election.

In the Place 1 council member race, Dan Diaz received 2,327 votes, while Ismael “Smiley” Martinez received 2,236 votes.

In the race for Place 2 council member, Ruben “Bubba” Palacios received 3,109 votes, while Jason De Leon received 2,376 votes.

Voters have until Friday, Dec. 10 to cast an early ballot. There are two available polling locations:

Election Annex Building, Warehouse Room, at 317 N. Closner Blvd.

UTRGV, STAC Lounge, at 1201 W. University Dr.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The same two voting locations will be open on Election Day, Dec. 14, as well as an additional polling location:

Edinburg Parks and Recreation Wellness Center, Game Room, at 315 E. Palm Dr.