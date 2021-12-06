Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: UTRGV women’s basketball beat Houston Baptist 67-58 SportsBasketballLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe MonitorUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV women’s basketball beat Houston Baptist 67-58 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - December 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Texas Rio Grande Valley’s KaCee Kyle (22) battles Houston Baptist’s Marilyn Nzoiwu (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Houston Baptist’s Marilyn Nzoiwu (33) snags a rebound from Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Halie Jones (24) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Maria Llorente (15) looks to pass the ball against Houston Baptist’s Marilyn Nzoiwu (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Taylor Muff (5) drives on Houston Baptist’s Marilyn Nzoiwu (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Sara Bershers (33) looks to score against Houston Baptist’s Abbey Sutherland (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Houston Baptist’s Julija Vujakovic (15) is bumped by Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jena’ Williams (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Houston Baptist’s Marilyn Nzoiwu (33) and Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Jessica Martino (2) fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Tiffany McGarity (21) reaches for a loose ball against Houston Baptist’s Enya Maguire (0) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Sara Bershers (33) is fouled by Houston Baptist’s Abbey Sutherland (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Outside lights to adorn Immaculate Conception Edinburg runoff early voting on pace to surpass general election Strong shooting from behind the arc lifts UTRGV over HBU Hidalgo County Democratic Party appoints new chair McAllen High mourns death of freshman student