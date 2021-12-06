For the first time in the history of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, the outside of the historical church will be lit with blue and white lights during this year’s Advent season.

For the past couple of months, Father Lawrence Mariasoosai, the cathedral’s priest, and volunteers have been busy putting up hundreds of LED lights and Christmas decorations on the outside perimeter of the cathedral. There will be blue lights representing Mother Mary, the mother of Jesus, and white lights representing purity.

“White light also brings you joy,” Father Lawrence said. “This is the first time we will have the lights outside for Christmas. Jesus said I am the light and moreover any light display brings joy.”

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral is located at 1218 E. Jefferson St. It was designed by Father Pierre Yves Keralum OMI and built in 1859. It is the oldest church in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brownsville.

“Advent is a time of hope, peace, joy and love, hope especially after the pandemic, we are hoping to overcome; to overcome the darkness with the light,” said Father Lawrence, who has served as priest of the cathedral for a year. “The Advent season theme is waiting for the Lord. It is hope; come Lord Jesus come.”

The blue colored rope lights will outline the majority of the cathedral, with two angels — with white lights — placed outside the entrance of the church. A star, also with white lights is on display outside the church and above the area inside the cathedral where the Nativity will be placed.

“Christmas is not just time of opening the gifts, it is of opening our hearts to prepare the way for the Lord and for opening our hearts and minds to receive Jesus and to also receive people and everyone,” Father Lawrence said.

The lights will be turned on at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in conjunction with the Solemn Feast of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Bishop Daniel E. Flores, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, will attend Wednesday’s Christmas Light Display and will celebrate 7 p.m. Mass at the cathedral.

Purchasing decorations for the Cathedral was made possible by donations of individuals, families, community members and the City of Brownsville’s Beautification Committee. Norma Delgado, a cathedral volunteer, put together a campaign where she solicited donations for the decorations. The donations totaled $10,000.

Volunteers from the cathedral’s Altar Society Guild were busy on Monday morning decorating the inside of the cathedral with wreaths, banners, Christmas trees, lights and poinsettias.

The banners were designed by Terri Nunez. She also made the angels that will be placed near the huge Nativity scene that will be displayed inside the church. The Nazareth village, Bethlehem and Jerusalem will also be around the Nativity scene.

“We are trying to display as many as possible of the important sites in the Holy Land,” Father Lawrence said. “I want to people to see the whole Paschal mystery. It’s not just Christmas.”

The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to about 11 p.m. every day and will remain lit until the Feast of the Epiphany celebrated on Jan 6.

Father Lawrence’s message to all: “I wish all of the people a Merry Christmas and also a happy and prosperous New Year. … I hope for a new year that will bring prosperity, and hope, peace, love and joy in their hearts, their families and in our country and in and around the world.”