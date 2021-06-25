Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. seeking second term

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that he will seek another term as county judge.

Treviño said there’s still a lot of work to be done to meet the goals he set for the county and this is why he’s seeking a second term.

“In the past, we have concentrated on investing, improving and building for a better Cameron County. Looking forward, we will continue to improve the infrastructure, emergency services, law enforcement and new job opportunities for an even better and more prosperous Cameron County. Yet, there is still a lot of work ahead of us to achieve our goals,” Treviño stated in a press release.

Treviño, a Democrat, was sworn in as county judge in 2016. He defeated Republican and former Cameron County Judge Carlos H. Cascos in the November 2018 general election.

It’s believed Treviño is the first candidate to formally announce his candidacy for county judge in the 2022 general election.