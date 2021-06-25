Juvenile judge appointed to mental health commission

Hidalgo County on Thursday announced that 449th state District Court Judge Renee Rodriguez-Betancourt has been appointed to serve on two boards.

Rodriguez-Betancourt, who handles juvenile cases, received appointments to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health and to the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

The first appointment happened on Dec. 21 when the Supreme Court of Texas and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals appointed Rodriguez-Betancourt to serve on the Judicial Commission on Mental Health for a two-year term that expires in 2022.

“Since its creation in 2018, the Commission has made a significant progress in the development, implementation, and coordination of policy initiatives designed to improve the justice system’s interaction with those who have mental health challenges,” a news release read.

On June 9, the Meadows Mental Health Police Institute appointed Rodriguez-Betancourt to serve as board director for a two-year term that ends in 2023.

“The Meadow Mental Health Police Institute Board provides independent, nonpartisan, data-driven, and trusted policy and program guidance that creates equitable systemic changes so all Texans can obtain effective, efficient behavioral health care when and where they need it,” the news release read.

Rodriguez-Betancourt took the bench on Jan. 1, 2017.