Single COVID death in Hidalgo County as hospitalizations drop again

Hidalgo County reported one COVID-19 related death and 134 positive cases of the virus Friday morning.

The death included a man in his 50s, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,905.

Hidalgo County’s new COVID-19 cases include 99 confirmed and 35 probable.

The 134 new cases raise the county’s overall total to 93,029, of which 60,708 were confirmed cases, 30,129 probable and 2,192 suspected.

As of Friday morning, there were 48 people in county hospitals with the virus — a notable decline after hospitalizations have gradually decreased from the 70s to 50s in recent weeks — and 21 in intensive care units.

The county also reported 141 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 89,673.

There are 451 net active cases in the county.

As of Friday morning, Hidalgo County has administered 531,605 COVID-19 tests, 437,759 of which were negative.