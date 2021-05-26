STC taps Ricardo Solis of Laredo College as new president

McALLEN — Laredo College President Ricardo Solis will replace South Texas College interim President David Plummer as the institution’s permanent leader, STC’s board decided Tuesday evening.

Plummer has served as interim since Shirley Reed, STC’s founding president, retired in January.

“We’re not looking for anyone to fill those shoes cause, you know, high heels are hard to walk in,” STC Board of Trustees Chair Rose Benavides said Wednesday. “But we’re definitely looking for someone to take the reins and lead the college to a higher level than it already is. So we’re excited.”

Benavides said the college is planning on releasing more details on the presidential transition Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

“There are some changes coming to South Texas College,” she said

Solis holds a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Business Administration degree in international management from the Monterey Institute of International Studies in California and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and economics from Trinity University in San Antonio, a release from Laredo College stated.

Before becoming president of Laredo College in 2016, Solis served as executive dean of academic, professional and technical education at GateWay Community College in Arizona. He’s also worked at the Houston Community College System, Texas State Technical College in Harlingen, McLennan Community College in Waco and the Alamo Community College District in San Antonio, the release read.