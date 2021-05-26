City of Brownsville to continue requiring masks in federal buildings

The City of Brownsville will continue to require all employees, contractors, and visitors in federal buildings to wear masks or facial coverings, the city announced in a press release.

“Despite Governor Abbott’s Executive Order that prohibits government entities to from mandating masks, the City of Brownsville is taking a conservative approach to protect its government workers,” the release stated. The City will continue to follow President Joe Biden’s Executive Order to require mask-wearing in Federal buildings and on Federal lands.

“As we continue to open the City and make strides in fighting against COVID-19 through vaccinations, we continue to monitor cases closely,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. “We want to protect our government workers as they continue their dedicated work to keep our city running. It is important that we continue to wear masks for now.”

Federal buildings, such as the La Plaza at Brownsville Terminal and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, will continue to require wearing masks.

The City urges residents to register to get vaccinated today. Go to www.btxcares.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012 to schedule an appointment.