San Benito SkillsUSA students earn gold medals

Three San Benito High School students – sophomore Hannah Benavides, senior Yasmin Ramos and senior Rebecca Guzman – competed in the recent virtual SkillsUSA Texas Championship and earned coveted Gold Medal honors in the Arts, Audio/Visual (A/V) Technology and Communication Career Pathway with their outstanding and gold-standard “Hounds@Home Career Pathways Showcase” production.

The award-winning showcase features high school educational stories, weather, and sports. It was mostly produced by the students at home.

This state-level competition provided Benavides, Ramos, and Guzman the opportunity to create an entertaining weekly video magazine. They collaborated with audiences in a professional atmosphere to share a created vision that utilized audio-video skills.

Proudly, the Arts, A/V Technology and Communication Career Pathway winning team have advanced to the Virtual National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta, Georgia this upcoming June.

“Our students have been so dedicated considering all the circumstances, such as distance learning, and deserve this honor,” said Joel Rodriguez, Advanced A/V Production instructor.

The SkillsUSA competitor scores are based on the following six categories: knowledge attained, demonstration/evidence of technical skill, presentation skills, integration of business/industry, community value, and overall effect.

San Benito’s winning team scored a total of 1,000 points, earning a perfect score in all categories.

“I had the opportunity to design the presentation brochure using Google Docs. To create this weekly video magazine, we utilized the SkillsUSA framework of the 17 career essential elements through the component model personnel, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics,” said Benavides.

“This experience allowed me to be more open with my ideas and opinions. It helped me become more confident and excel in this career pathway,” explained Ramos.

“Through this project, I have gained more experience using the SkillsUSA essential element of Computer and Technical literacy. It is used in the ‘behind the scenes’ of this industry,” indicated Guzman.

Benavides, Ramos, and Guzman are looking forward to successfully presenting their showcase at the virtual Nationals. Their goal is a gold standard presentation.

The A/V Technology and Communications pathway follows specific objectives such as designing, producing, exhibiting, performing, writing and publishing multimedia content including visual and performing arts and design, journalism, and entertainment services.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The association serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations.