SBHS student advances to Nationals

San Benito High School (SBHS) senior Sol Santana earned a Gold Medal at the SkillsUSA Texas Virtual Leadership and Skills conference. She has competed at the state level for three consecutive years and will now advance to SkillsUSA Nationals virtual competition.

Santana competed in Job Skills Demonstration where she demonstrated to the judges how to properly storyboard – that is, creating a sequence of drawings, typically with some directions and dialogue, representing the shots planned for a movie or television production.

“Sol is every club sponsor’s dream. It is a great thing when you have a student who enjoys what they do and puts it to work. It has been a pleasure being her mentor throughout her high school career,” said Isabel De La Cruz, SBHS Graphic Design teacher and Santana’s SkillsUSA sponsor.

Santana has advanced to the national competition to be held in Dallas this upcoming June. Her virtual presentation will be done live from the SBHS campus, and she will demonstrate on how to program a short production utilizing graphic design audio and video skills in a career pathway of her choice.